Putin made an appeal to Russians over the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Its executors were supposed to flee to Ukraine

Russian leader Putin made an official appeal to Russians in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow, which took place on the evening of March 22.

He emphasized that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack allegedly planned to flee to Ukraine, where they "created a window for them to cross the border." The leader of the Russian Federation says that all four performers have been detained. A total of 11 people were detained.

"We faced a planned mass murder of civilians. This is a show execution. All performers, organizers and customers will be punished. We will identify and punish everyone," Putin said.

According to Putin, in connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow, they count on cooperation with all states "that really share our pain."

As Meduza writes, the Kremlin instructed state and loyal mass media to focus on the "Ukrainian footprint" in reports about the terrorist attack. An employee of the publication, loyal to the Kremlin, confirmed this information to Meduza.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated for the second time that the Ukrainian side was not involved in this, "Hromadske" reports.

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the State Security Service, it is difficult to imagine that the alleged terrorists were trying to flee to Ukraine, because the border regions of the Russian Federation are "extremely saturated with security forces, special services, and the military." The border itself is mined and in some places there are battles.

"These statements of the FSB are primitive lies designed for idiots and the zombified Russian population," Yusov added.