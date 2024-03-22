GUR: The terrorist attack near Moscow is a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin

The Main Directorate of Intelligence under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the terrorist attack in Krasnohorsk near Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin.

In this way, the leadership of the Russian Federation wants to justify even tougher strikes on Ukraine and total mobilization in Russia.

"The public execution of people in Moscow should be understood as Putinʼs threat of an even greater escalation and expansion of the war," the GUR said.

The GUR notes that Putin has extensive experience in organizing similar terrorist attacks to strengthen his own power, starting with the blowing up of houses on the Kashirskyi highway. The shooting in the shopping center will be the reason for the maximum "tightening of the nuts" in Russia itself, according to intelligence.

Putin can blame Ukraine for organizing a terrorist attack and use the shooting of his own citizens as an excuse for even more brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure and the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"However, the unimpeded movement of a group of militants with machine guns through the center of Moscow, as well as a lot of other indisputable evidence, indicate that the shooting at Crocus City Hall was organized by the Russian special services. International embassies also warned about the preparation of a terrorist attack," added the GUR.