In Krasnohorsk near Moscow, there was a shooting in a shopping center — 12 people were killed, more than 50 were injured

In Krasnohorsk near Moscow, a shooting occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall before the start of the performance of the band "Piknik". According to the BAZA channel, 12 people died and more than 50 were injured.

Witnesses say the man opened fire with an automatic weapon.

There were also several explosions in the shopping center, which caused a large fire. Rescuers cannot start extinguishing the fire due to the threat to life. At Crocus City Hall, the roof began to collapse.

RIA Novosti writes that there were at least three attackers, they were dressed in camouflage.

There is currently no official information on how many people were inside the building when the shooting started.

All the tickets for the "Picnic" concert were sold — that is, there should have been 6,200 spectators in the hall. The shooting in the room started before the bandʼs performance.