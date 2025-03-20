Zelensky: New batch of F-16 fighters already in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the country has received F-16 fighter jets.
He said this during an online conversation with journalists on the evening of March 19.
"The Russians lied that they shot down an F-16 in the Sumy region. This is not true. But several new F-16s have arrived in Ukraine," the president emphasized.
He did not specify from which countries Ukraine received the aircraft, as well as their number.
- On March 19, Russia spread information that the Russian military had shot down an F-16 fighter jet in the Sumy region. The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat effectively denied this and said that combat operations were ongoing, and Ukrainian pilots had once again successfully worked out the Russians.
- On October 6, 2024, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans officially confirmed that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine. In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway — 6 aircraft.
