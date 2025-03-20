Zelensky: New batch of F-16 fighters already in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the country has received F-16 fighter jets.

He said this during an online conversation with journalists on the evening of March 19.

"The Russians lied that they shot down an F-16 in the Sumy region. This is not true. But several new F-16s have arrived in Ukraine," the president emphasized.

He did not specify from which countries Ukraine received the aircraft, as well as their number.