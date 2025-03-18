McDonaldʼs has returned breakfasts to 7 more settlements in Ukraine

Starting Tuesday, March 18, McDonaldʼs has returned breakfasts to 7 more locations in Ukraine. Previously, they were only available in the western regions.

The company reports this in X.

This concerns the return of breakfasts in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Hlybochytsia, which is in the Zhytomyr region, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv.

"Odesa and Kyiv, we still have to wait a little longer," McDonaldʼs noted.

The day before, the company returned breakfasts in Lviv, Lutsk, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, and Kovel. Morning meals can be purchased at the establishment until 10:30 and ordered via Bolt delivery until 10:15.

Previously, the morning menu was tested in Vinnytsia, because there is a flow of customers and an optimal number of points there. Muffins, rolls with egg and chicken, egg and pork or egg, pork and bacon, toast with cheese and with cheese and bacon appeared in the city. A double Chicken Fresh McMuffin and morning McMenus were also added.

On September 20, 2022, McDonaldʼs resumed operations in Ukraine, which it had suspended following Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. The restaurants were reopened in stages over several months.

