McDonaldʼs resumes work in Ukraine from September 20. How will the restaurants work?

The chain of McDonaldʼs restaurants will begin to resume work in Ukraine from September 20.

This is reported in the companyʼs release.

The phased opening of restaurants will begin with the launch of the McDelivery delivery service. Lounges, express windows and McDrive will open in October. The restoration of the work of institutions in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine will take place in stages over the course of two months.

McDelivery will be the first to open in three restaurants in Kyiv — on Bazhana Avenue, 3c, on Hryshka, 7, and Haharin Avenue, 2a. In about a week, seven more establishments in Kyiv will resume work, and later the remaining restaurants will open in the capital and in various cities in the west of the country. In other cities, the launch of establishments will also begin with delivery, and then guests will have the opportunity to visit the restaurants themselves.

It is noted that in order to work in the new conditions, McDonaldʼs implements extended security procedures and protocols. Restaurants will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (or according to mall hours if the establishment is inside) and will close during the air raid alert to allow employees and patrons to move to the nearest shelter. At the same time, the team will promptly issue already paid orders while stopping production processes and turning off equipment before closing.