McDonaldʼs will open again in Ukraine. In which cities will it work?

The chain of McDonaldʼs restaurants has decided to resume work in Kyiv and in the west of Ukraine, according to the company release.

"After extensive consultations and discussions with Ukrainian officials, suppliers and security experts, as well as in light of our employeesʼ requests to return to work, we have decided to implement a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine, where other businesses have safely reopened ", the company reported.

Over the next several months, McDonaldʼs and partners will be working to restore restaurant supply chains, prepare restaurants to serve customers, return restaurant teams and employees to the work environment, and implement enhanced safety procedures and protocols.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba welcomed this decision, calling it political.

"After all, itʼs not just Big Macs that millions of Ukrainians miss so much. The return of a large American company is primarily a signal for international business about the possibility of working in Ukraine, even in the face of war. These are jobs and taxes for the Ukrainian budget, the survival of our economy in times of Russian aggression. This is, after all, part of the restoration of Ukraine," wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.