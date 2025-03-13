McDonaldʼs is bringing back breakfast in restaurants in Ukraine — where you can already taste it

Fast food restaurant chain McDonaldʼs is expanding the list of cities in Ukraine where breakfasts are available. They were previously tested in Vinnytsia.

The company reports this in X.

McDonaldʼs is gradually launching its morning menu in all regions where the chainʼs restaurants operate — for now, except for regions in the east. Starting March 13, breakfasts will be available daily in Lviv, Lutsk, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, and Kovel.

Morning meals can be purchased in-store until 10:30 a.m. and ordered via Bolt delivery until 10:15 a.m. The McDonaldʼs team is working to bring breakfast back to all cities where the chain is represented.

Previously, the morning menu was tested in Vinnytsia, because there is a flow of customers and an optimal number of points there. Muffins, rolls with egg and chicken, egg and pork or egg, pork and bacon, toast with cheese and with cheese and bacon appeared in the city. A double Chicken Fresh McMuffin and morning McMenus were also added.

On September 20, 2022, McDonaldʼs resumed operations in Ukraine, which it had suspended following Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. The restaurants were reopened in stages over several months.

