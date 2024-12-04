McDonaldʼs is bringing back breakfasts — so far only in Vinnytsia and in test mode

McDonaldʼs is bringing back its breakfast menu for the first time since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. But so far only in Vinnytsia and in test mode.

This was reported by the press service of McDonaldʼs.

The morning menu at McDonaldʼs disappeared after the full-scale invasion of Russia began due to air alarms and related complications. The chain is now checking whether it can bring back breakfasts in other establishments across the country.

It was decided to test the morning menu in Vinnytsia due to several operational factors, including the optimal number of restaurants in the city and the flow of customers. For several months, breakfasts will be prepared from the moment the restaurants open until 10:30. The company will then decide whether to return the morning menu to all restaurants.

Currently, the Vinnytsia McDonaldʼs menu includes muffins, rolls with egg and chicken, egg and pork or egg, pork and bacon, toast with cheese and cheese and bacon. In addition, new dishes were added — a double Chicken Fresh McMuffin, as well as a morning McMenu.

On September 20, 2022, McDonaldʼs resumed operations in Ukraine, which it stopped after the full-scale invasion of Russia. The work of institutions was gradually restored over the course of several months.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.