In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers detained a local man suspected of making explosives for terrorist attacks

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained a resident of Zaporizhzhia, who is suspected of making explosives for terrorist attacks in the city.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Law enforcement officers call the detainee an agent of Russian military intelligence and a drug addict. According to the case materials, the man agreed to cooperate with the Russians in exchange for the promise of "easy money".

His main task was to manufacture explosives and transport them to hidden caches. Before moving on to this, the suspect went through a "test mission" — he posted anti-Ukrainian leaflets around the city.

Investigators also found that the suspect "secretly" used acquaintances and also checked their suitability for recruitment.

The man was informed of suspicion of treason and was remanded in custody without bail.

In recent weeks, law enforcement agencies have been actively preventing terrorist attacks in various cities in Ukraine. In Mykolaiv, a woman was detained who was preparing a double terrorist attack on behalf of the Russian Federation, and in Ivano-Frankivsk, the Russians blew up their underage agents who were carrying explosives to a train station.

