A woman who was preparing a double terrorist attack ordered by the Russian Federation was detained in Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region — she is suspected of preparing a double terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on behalf of Russia.

This is reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspect was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device under the hood of a car parked in the yard, then detonate it remotely. When police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, they would detonate a second explosive device.

The suspect concealed the second explosive device on a tree a few meters from the car bomb. It was additionally equipped with nuts to increase the destruction and the number of victims.

SBU claims that this is how the Russian special services wanted to kill and seriously injure the maximum number of people in order to provoke panic in Mykolaiv.

Law enforcement officers caught the suspect early and arrested her red-handed when she tried to plant explosives under a car during curfew. It later emerged that Russian intelligence had recruited her through a Telegram channel in February 2025 in search of easy money.

She is suspected of a completed attempt to commit a terrorist act. She faces up to 10 years in prison for this.

In recent weeks, law enforcement agencies have been actively preventing terrorist attacks in various cities in Ukraine. For example, an explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14 killed a woman carrying explosives and three servicemen. Seven more people were injured.

