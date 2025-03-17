The Air Defense shells and tank ammunition. Germany transfers new defense aid package to Ukraine

Germany has reported a new military aid package for Ukraine, including ammunition, various types of drones, demining vehicles, and more.

This was reported by the press service of the German government.

Here is what will soon be handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine:

24 mine-resistant armored vehicles (MRAP);

ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks;

three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with spare parts;

10 thousand ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns;

shells for IRIS-T SLM air defense systems;

five thousand 155 mm artillery ammunition;

two thousand 122 mm ammunition;

50 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

30 multi-purpose tracked modular platforms Gereon RCS;

30 drone detection systems;

two WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts;

100 H-PEMBS portable mine clearance systems;

two mine trawls;

556 laser rangefinders;

255 infrared binoculars;

two border guard vehicles;

eight thousand 120 mm mortar ammunition;

95 MK 556 assault rifles;

1,340 HK 416 assault rifles;

765 thousand first aid kits.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

In September 2024, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This involved 17 IRIS-T systems for Kyiv in addition to the seven that had already been delivered. At the end of December 2024, Germany delivered the new IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

