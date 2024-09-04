Germany ordered 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
He said this during a visit to a military base near the city of Kiel on September 4, Bloomberg reports.
Scholz announced an order for 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine in addition to the seven already delivered. Four of them will be sent by the end of this year, and the rest — from the next.
"This shows that German support for Ukraine does not stop. We planned everything in advance and secured contracts and financing on time so that Ukraine could continue to fully rely on us," Sholtz noted.
Bloombergʼs source noted that by 2026, Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany, 12 medium-range and 12 short-range.
He also added that the six IRIS-Ts would cost the Bundeswehr approximately €950 million.
- Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.
- In the middle of August, a scandal broke out due to the alleged reduction of German aid to Ukraine — this was reported by the German media FAS. However, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the German authorities denied this information, and Scholz assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine.