Germany ordered 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He said this during a visit to a military base near the city of Kiel on September 4, Bloomberg reports.

Scholz announced an order for 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine in addition to the seven already delivered. Four of them will be sent by the end of this year, and the rest — from the next.

"This shows that German support for Ukraine does not stop. We planned everything in advance and secured contracts and financing on time so that Ukraine could continue to fully rely on us," Sholtz noted.

Bloombergʼs source noted that by 2026, Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany, 12 medium-range and 12 short-range.

He also added that the six IRIS-Ts would cost the Bundeswehr approximately €950 million.