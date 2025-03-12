Politico: Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg removed from Ukraine-Russia talks

The US Presidentʼs special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg was effectively removed from negotiations to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

According to Politico, the US-Ukraine talks, which did not include Kellogg, confirm that he has been “sidelined”. Meanwhile, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the National Security Advisor Mike Walz, and the US President’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have taken center stage in the talks.

“Kellogg’s role in this matter is highly questionable. It’s unclear why the president won’t make a final decision on this matter. There are already too many main characters plus Witkoff trying to play the hero in ending the war. Kellogg limps forward, adding to the confusion about who does what,” a Trump administration official told NatSec Daily.

However, other US officials have disputed this. White House national security adviser James Hewitt said that Kellogg “remains a valuable part of the team, particularly in terms of negotiating with European allies”. White House press secretary Anna Kelly added: “Following the president’s clear direction to end this war is [retired] General Kellogg’s sole concern.”

Meanwhile, a person close to Kellogg denied to Politico that he was being pushed out — presumably it was just a "Washington infighting".

According to the publicationʼs interlocutor, Kellogg often speaks directly to Trump, "and he works for him, and for no one else". In addition, of all the administration representatives, he has the best relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has lasted for several years.

Politico writes that Kelloggʼs appointment as special envoy for Ukraine was met with a "sigh of relief" in Kyiv and Europe, as he is considered a "hawk" on Russia. He allegedly understands the risks of a "failed" peace deal that would be beneficial to Moscow. Some US administration officials and Republicans close to the White House note that at the same time, figures in the Trump team, such as Vice President JD Vance, are "on the rise" and are more skeptical about helping Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US Special Representative Keith Kellogg met in Kyiv on February 20. They discussed the situation on the front, the return of prisoners, and effective security guarantees.

On March 11, negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire in exchange for the United States resuming aid and intelligence sharing. Kellogg was not present at these negotiations.

