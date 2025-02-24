Ukraine has handed over to the US a list of all ceasefire attempts that Russia has violated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over to the United States, during the visit of the US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Kyiv, a list of all ceasefire attempts that the Russian Federation has violated.

He reported this on February 24 during the international event "Support Ukraine" on the 3rd anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"When General Kellogg was in Ukraine, I gave him and the US President a document with a list of all ceasefires with specific dates that the Russian Federation had broken," he said.

According to the president, peace cannot be declared in one hour, in one day, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow. Zelensky said that peace can be the result of balanced diplomacy and clear security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US Special Representative for the War in Ukraine Keith Kellogg met in Kyiv on February 20. They discussed the situation on the front, the return of prisoners, and effective security guarantees.

On February 18, Russia and the United States held their first talks in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine was not there. The Ukrainian side was not aware of these talks. Zelensky said that Ukraine would not recognize the results of the talks in which Ukraine would not be a participant.

The Ukrainian president stressed on February 23 that he does not know how to stop the war without meetings between the United States and Ukraine. But it is not known when exactly Zelensky will meet with the US President Donald Trump.

Various American officials involved in the process of resolving the war in Ukraine have long been saying that a ceasefire agreement needs to be reached as soon as possible to stop the war. And to do this, they say, both sides will be forced to make concessions.

