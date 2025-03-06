Trump temporarily suspends tariffs on some goods from Mexico

The US President Donald Trump has postponed the implementation of a 25 percent tariff on most goods from Mexico for a month.

He stated this on the social network Truth Social.

Tariffs will not be imposed on goods that meet the terms of the USMCA, an agreement reached during Trumpʼs first term. However, the tariffs will take full effect on April 2, unless Trump makes a new decision.

Under this agreement, goods can move duty-free between the three countries if they meet certain rules. The goods must be entirely manufactured in North America or substantially processed in North America if they contain components from other countries.

Trump announced the decision after a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He did not say whether he would postpone tariffs on Canadian goods that also meet the terms of the trade deal. The tariffs against Canada remain in effect.

Trump also thanked the Mexican president for helping him combat illegal migration and fentanyl smuggling at the border.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.