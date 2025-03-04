Ireland to provide Ukraine with €100 million aid package

The Irish government approved an additional €100 million aid package for Ukraine on March 4. It will include non-lethal military equipment and other support.

This is reported by the Irish broadcaster RTE.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin called the US President Donald Trumpʼs decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine "a very serious development". He called for continued international cooperation to support the Ukrainians.

In addition, the Irish government approved a bill that would remove the need for UN approval for the deployment of Irish peacekeeping troops abroad. Martin had previously said that Ireland was ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security.

Europeʼs participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine

After the US President Donald Trump reported that during a phone call with Putin they agreed to immediately begin peace talks, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Axios publication, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees.

The AP then reported that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security. The FT noted that the US had asked European countries to submit detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees.

