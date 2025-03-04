FT: Satellite operator Eutelsat may replace Starlink in Ukraine

French satellite operator Eutelsat is in talks with European governments to expand its network to Ukraine, with investors speculating that it could replace Elon Muskʼs Starlink.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about this.

The company says it is actively working with European institutions and business partners to do this. They have equipment that can be quickly deployed in Ukraine to connect critical missions and infrastructure.

Eutelsat is in talks to use a combination of satellites — OneWeb at an altitude of about 1 200 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and Geo at an altitude of 35 000 kilometers — to enhance satellite communications in Ukraine and the Black Sea region. They could provide communications for Ukrainian military drones carrying out strikes against the Russian army.

FT notes that the timing of the project’s deployment depends on how quickly governments make decisions and organize the necessary infrastructure. Starlink currently has more than 7 000 satellites, while OneWeb has fewer than 700. In addition, the French manufacturer’s terminals are heavier and less convenient for rapid movement.

The head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is already working on alternative solutions in case of blocking Starlink. According to him, there are alternatives and they will be presented soon. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted on February 23 that "so far there are no risks of disabling Starlink".

Eutelsat shares soared nearly 80% on March 4. Traders speculate that efforts by European leaders to support Ukraine and take on greater commitments to its security will boost demand for the companyʼs services.

On February 22, Reuters reported that the US was threatening to shut down Starlink unless Kyiv signed a minerals deal. This is critical because since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been using Starlink for critical communications on the front lines and at critical infrastructure facilities.

On February 28, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued at the White House, and the mineral agreement was not signed. Already on March 4, the US president ordered the suspension of deliveries of American military aid to Kyiv, including that which was on its way. The aid will allegedly be on hold until Ukrainian representatives demonstrate a “good faith commitment to peace”.

