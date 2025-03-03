The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine addressed Trump and emphasized the need for further partnership

An appeal to the US President Donald Trump, Congress, and the entire American people was published on the Verkhovna Rada website on the evening of March 3. The letter thanked America for its support and emphasized the need to further develop the strategic partnership.

The letter emphasizes that “the Ukrainian people desire peace like no other in the world”. Therefore, the Council welcomes the start of the negotiation process initiated by Trump and believes that he and the United States will play a “decisive role” in ending the war in Ukraine.

"Currently, this support is more important than ever for the Ukrainian people and the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as for ensuring security and stability throughout the European continent," the appeal states.

In addition, the Council emphasized the importance of developing Ukraineʼs strategic partnership with the United States, in particular, in the use of Ukrainian minerals.

What preceded

During a meeting at the White House on February 28, Zelensky and Trump began to argue and escalated their conversation. It all started with the Ukrainian presidentʼs words about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively include Kyiv in the negotiation process.

"You have no right to tell us what to do," Zelensky said.

Trump started talking about destroyed Ukrainian cities and the shortage of men in Ukraine. To which Zelensky responded that the American leader should come to Ukraine and check.

“You should be grateful. You don’t have any cards in your hand,” Trump said, once again recalling that the US had allegedly given Ukraine $350 million in aid. The Ukrainian president responded that he “didn’t come here to play cards”.

After that, the journalists left the meeting, and later it became known that the President of Ukraine had left the White House early, Trump said that the President of Ukraine was not ready for peace. The countries did not sign the agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

After that, the US administration stated that Zelensky should apologize for his behavior to Trump. There was no public announcement of US-Ukrainian contacts after February 28.

On the evening of March 3, Trump said he did not consider the mineral deal with Ukraine “dead” because it was good for the United States. However, he added that President Zelensky should be “more grateful”.

