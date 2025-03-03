Trump: I donʼt think the mineral deal with Ukraine is “dead”

The US President Donald Trump does not believe the mineral deal with Ukraine is "dead" after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

He stated this while talking to reporters, CNN reports.

Journalists immediately asked Trump whether the mineral deal the US planned to conclude with Ukraine was "dead" or could be revived.

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s a great deal for us because Biden very, very foolishly gave $350 billion [to Ukraine] to fight, and you know what happened,” Trump replied. He promised to elaborate on this in a speech on March 4, which he had previously announced on social media.

In response to the question of how Volodymyr Zelensky should fix the situation after the quarrel in the White House, Trump said that he should be "more grateful" because the US has given Ukraine much more than neighbouring Europe.

Trump also once again commented on President Zelenskyʼs words that the end of the war with Russia is "very, very far away".

"I want this to end quickly. I donʼt want this to go on for years, and Iʼd rather President Zelensky, who made the statement, was wrong about it," Trump said.

Commenting on the question of a possible easing of sanctions against Russia, which was reported by Reuters shortly before, Trump did not answer directly, but said that the US is "going to make deals with everybody" to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky and Trump met at the White House on February 28. They were supposed to sign an agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources. However, during the negotiations, a heated argument broke out between the leaders, and the meeting was terminated early. After that, there was no public announcement about the US-Ukrainian contacts. The US administration says that Zelensky should apologize for his behaviour to Trump.

