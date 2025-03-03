Trump advisor reveals what the US expects from Zelensky

The Donald Trump administration is waiting for action from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They believe he should apologize for the dispute in the White House, sign an agreement on Ukrainian minerals and "express readiness" for peace talks.

This was stated on Fox News by the US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"I donʼt think itʼs too much. I think itʼs whatʼs best for the American people, for the Ukrainian people, for Russia and for the world to restore stability," the Trump adviser said.

According to him, the dispute between Trump and Zelensky showed that the Ukrainian president was not ready to “talk about peace”. He allegedly could have left the White House “economically linking the United States and Ukraine for generations to come” by signing a mineral agreement.

“Zelensky really did his country a real disservice by not achieving a positive result on Friday [February 28], and you know, we’ll see how things develop further,” Waltz added.

Meanwhile, Fox News reporter Peter Ducey, citing a senior White House official, noted that the minerals agreement will allegedly not be signed until Zelensky publicly apologizes to Trump for his behavior during the meeting with him.

What preceded

During a meeting at the White House on February 28, Zelensky and Trump began to argue and escalated their conversation. It all started with the Ukrainian presidentʼs words about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively include Kyiv in the negotiation process.

"You have no right to tell us what to do," Zelensky said.

Trump started talking about destroyed Ukrainian cities and the shortage of men in Ukraine. To which Zelensky responded that the American leader should come to Ukraine and check.

“You should be grateful. You don’t have any cards in your hand,” Trump said, once again recalling that the US had allegedly given Ukraine $350 million in aid. The Ukrainian president responded that he “didn’t come here to play cards”.

After that, the journalists left the meeting, and later it became known that the President of Ukraine had left the White House early, Trump said that the President of Ukraine was not ready for peace. The countries did not sign the agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

After that, the US administration stated that Zelensky should apologize for his behavior to Trump. There was no public announcement of US-Ukrainian contacts after February 28.

