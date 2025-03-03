MP Yevhen Shevchenko will continue to be held in custody — he is suspected of treason

On March 3, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure of MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of high treason. He will be under arrest until May 1, 2025, without the right to bail.

Suspilne writes about this from the courtroom.

In the fall of 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed MP Yevhen Shevchenko for spreading information that the Ukrainian authorities had allegedly brought the country to complete collapse, loss of territories and people. He spoke about the incorrectness and inexpediency of Ukraineʼs current foreign and domestic political course, and also publicly called for changing the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine.

The investigation established that Shevchenko traveled to Belarus in September 2020, when protests were ongoing there, and met with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko. The deputy and his close relatives conducted active business with representatives of Belarus — buying goods there at low prices, they imported them to Ukraine through another European country and sold them much more expensively.

Shevchenko also tried to discredit Western partners and European values. In particular, he said that the West was not only interfering in Ukraineʼs internal affairs and causing war in the country, but was also trying to undermine stability in Georgia and Moldova.

Shevchenko is suspected of committing high treason under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Shevchenko entered parliament in 2019 from the “Servant of the People” party. In May 2021, he was expelled from the faction after the MP flew to Minsk to meet with Lukashenko, although Ukraine does not recognize him as the legitimate president of Belarus.

