Britain and France to lead a “coalition of the willing” to obtain security guarantees for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country, together with France, will lead a "coalition of the willing" that will work for security guarantees for Ukraine and on a plan to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

London and Paris will develop a plan to end the fighting, which they will then discuss with the United States. They are inviting all those who wish to participate in their coalition.

This was the result of Keir Starmerʼs meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street and subsequent telephone conversations with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We have to find a way to work together because, at the end of the day, we have three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to achieve a lasting peace," the British Prime Minister said.

He previously agreed with Trumpʼs position that Europe should increase defense spending and said that the UK was ready to send ground troops and air power to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Europeʼs participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine

After the US President Donald Trump reported that during a phone call with Putin they agreed to immediately begin peace talks, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Axios, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees. The idea of deploying European troops on the contact line (or near it) was first openly stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.

The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees.

