Britain ready to send Gound and Air Forces for peace in Ukraine

The United Kingdom is ready to send ground troops and air forces to achieve peace in Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made this statement at a joint press conference with the US President Donald Trump.

"Britain is ready to ʼput its boots on the ground and its planes in the airʼ to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine," Starmer said.

Starmer said the UK was preparing significant military aid to Ukraine — far more than ever before — and would announce it later.

"We are taking on a greater responsibility for security. I am working closely with other European leaders on this, and I am clear that the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops and its aircraft to support the [peace] agreement, working together with our allies. Because that is the only way that peace will last," the British Prime Minister stressed.

The British Prime Minister agreed with Trump’s position that Europe should increase defense spending. He says he sees the “growing threat” they face and thanks Trump for his “commitment” to achieving peace in Ukraine. Britain and the United States are now “working side by side” to ensure this.

Europeʼs participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine

After the US President Donald Trump reported that during a phone call with Putin they agreed to immediately begin peace talks, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Axios, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees. The idea of deploying European troops on the contact line (or near it) was first openly stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.

The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees.

