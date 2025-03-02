The EU will consider a large-scale investment program in Europeʼs defense complex

French President Emmanuel Macron says that a new large-scale financial aid package for Ukraine worth hundreds of billions of euros will be considered at the European Union summit on March 6.

He reported this in an interview with the newspaper La Tribune.

This summit will be extraordinary, its purpose is to strengthen support for Ukraine and instruct the European Commission to launch as soon as possible a large-scale joint financing program that will contribute to European security. EU leaders will also discuss the creation of a new security architecture for the continent.

Emmanuel Macron noted that the implementation of such a large-scale aid package will take years, so Brussels must do everything to maintain the support of the United States.

According to the French president, the situation has changed dramatically since Donald Trump returned to the White House, which is why “this summit on March 6 is of great importance”. Macron stressed that, in his opinion, Trump is more interested in concluding a truce with Putin than in adhering to traditional American values, and this is a mistake.

“Of course, we are all for peace. However, there can be no just and sustainable peace at the price of abandoning Ukraine,” Macron said, adding that if Washington agrees to sign a ceasefire without any security guarantees for Ukraine, “the geostrategic influence of the United States on Russia, China and other countries will disappear on the same day”.

The French president is convinced that if no one stops Moscow, which is an existential threat to Europe, its next step will be to invade Moldova, and later, perhaps, Romania, a NATO member state.

Emmanuel Macron also called on Donald Trump to resume dialogue with Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the dispute. Now the French leader has set himself a new mission — to restart relations between the two presidents.

How did the meeting between Trump and Zelensky go?

Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US President Donald Trump in Washington on February 28, the day they were supposed to sign a rare earth minerals agreement. However, during a brief question-and-answer session, the Ukrainian and American leaders took a more heated tone.

Later, it became known that the President of Ukraine left the White House early, and Trump stated that the President of Ukraine was not ready for peace. The agreement on minerals was not signed.

After that, the President of Ukraine wrote a post in X, where he thanked the American President, Congress, and the people.

"Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working for this," he wrote.

As the US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz later explained, Zelensky was asked to leave the White House because he allegedly continued to argue behind closed doors. Waltz denied the suggestion that he and the US Vice President JD Vance had deliberately staged a verbal provocation against Zelensky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.