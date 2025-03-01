Russia uses ballistic missiles to attack civilian foreign ship in Odesa. There are casualties

Russia attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile on the evening of March 1. Two people are known to have been injured.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Panama, owned by a European company. The victims were port workers.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.