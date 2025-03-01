Russia uses ballistic missiles to attack civilian foreign ship in Odesa. There are casualties

Russia attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile on the evening of March 1. Two people are known to have been injured.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.
The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Panama, owned by a European company. The victims were port workers.
All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.
- On July 17, 2023, Russia reported its withdrawal from the “grain agreement”. While the agreements were in force, ships with Ukrainian grain went to the international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding minefields, and then along the agreed maritime humanitarian corridor to Istanbul. Ships heading to and from Ukrainian ports were inspected by groups that included Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN inspectors. This allowed the grain situation in the world to be regulated.
- As early as July 19, Russian forces attacked the port infrastructure of Odessa and the region, targeting grain and oil terminals. After that, Russia began systematically shelling Ukraineʼs port infrastructure.
