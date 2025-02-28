“He ordered to attack Ukrainian defenders with chemical weapons.” SBU reported the Russian brigade commander about the suspicion in absentia

Law enforcement officers documented the war crimes of another Russian serviceman and reported in absentia the suspicion of the Russian brigade commander, who ordered to attack the Ukrainian defenders of the Donetsk region with banned chemical weapons.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, this is Colonel Roman Shkroba, commander of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

On December 20, 2023, he ordered the use of K-51 and RG-Vo gas grenades against Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region. This was how the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses during continuous fighting in the area of the village of Spirne.

By using grenades with chemical charges, including tear gas, the Russians hoped to force Ukrainian soldiers to abandon their defensive shelters during the assault.

The defendant was informed of suspicion of a war crime committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of people.