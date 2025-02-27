Finland launches new support program for Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Finland is launching a new program to support Ukraine "New Ukraine" focused on orders from the Finnish defense-industrial complex.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The government will consider the Ministry of Defenseʼs proposal for new funding of €660 million for the Finnish defense industry.

The New Ukraine program will involve Finnish companies and their experience in assisting Ukraine. Previously, Finland provided support mainly through the transfer of stocks, but now a significant part of the products will be purchased from domestic companies.

"We are simultaneously strengthening Ukraineʼs capacity to achieve a just peace and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Finnish defense industry and security of supply," emphasized Minister of Defense Antti Häkkinen.

The main criteria for selecting weapons and equipment are Ukraineʼs critical needs, the suitability of the products for transfer, and the production and logistical capabilities of the companies. Deliveries will be made within the framework of future military assistance packages to Ukraine.

On the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Finland has allocated €4.5 million to support Ukraine. Finland transferred a previous aid package of €188 million to Ukraine in late January.

Finland participates in the Armored Coalition to Assist Ukraine and the Czech initiative to procure ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The country allocated €30 million for this in March.

