The future Chancellor of Germany revealed with whom and when he will begin negotiations on forming a coalition

The Christian Democratic Union, which won the snap parliamentary elections in Germany, will begin talks on forming a government with the Social Democratic Party around March 2.

This was stated by the CDU leader and future Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

He said he would speak to SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil today. He would also speak to current Chancellor Olaf Scholz “in the coming days”. All in order to prepare a “reasonable transition phase”.

"Whether a government will be formed, whether the SPD will enter the government, is unknown. The ball is in Friedrich Merzʼs court to approach the Social Democrats and seek dialogue," Lars said.

The Christian Democratic Union, led by Friedrich Merz, won the German election on February 23. They will need to form a coalition with another party to have a majority of votes and the ability to form a government.

Merz has previously said he does not want to unite with the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz. He also said he plans to form a new federal government by Easter, April 20.

Even before the election, Merz said he would not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, led by Alice Weidel, which came in second place with 20.8%. This is the best election result for this political force in its history.