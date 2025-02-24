The Christian Democratic Union, led by Friedrich Merz, won the German elections and will become Chancellor

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Friedrich Merz won the early parliamentary elections in Germany — votes have already been counted in all 299 districts.

This was reported by the Federal Election Commission.

Turnout in this yearʼs parliamentary elections reached 84%, a record in Germany since 1990.

According to the final results, CDU received 28.5% of the vote. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), led by Alice Weidel, came in second with 20.8%, the partyʼs best election result in history.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany, led by current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, came in third. It received 16.4% of the vote, a third less than in 2021. This is the partyʼs worst result since World War II.

The Greens and the Left Party will also enter the Bundestag — they were voted for by 11.6% and 8.8% of voters, respectively.

The "Sarah Wagenknecht Union for Reason and Justice" and the Free Democratic Party failed to overcome the 5% barrier and did not enter the German parliament.

Whatʼs next?

There are a total of 630 seats in the German parliament — according to the election results, CDU will receive 208 seats, AfD — 151, SPD — 121, the Greens — 85, and the Left Party — 64. The last seat will be received by a non-party deputy.

The Christian Democratic Union needs to form a coalition with another party to have a majority of votes and the opportunity to form a government.

Even before the official results were announced, when the CDU victory became obvious, Merz stressed that the conservatives would do everything possible to form a functioning government as quickly as possible. Merz said he planned to form a new federal government by Easter, April 20.

It is not yet known with which party they will form a coalition. But Merz has previously said that he will not cooperate with the far right. He does not want to unite with the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz. The most likely is a coalition with the Greens, but their views on solving the migrant problem differ significantly. More about this here.