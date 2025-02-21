MP Kormyshkina has resigned her mandate. She is suspected of illegal enrichment.

MP from the “Servant of the People” party Iryna Kormyshkina (maiden name: Allakhverdiyeva) has submitted her deputy mandate. Her decision must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the MP from “Voice”.

He reminded that when an MP elected on the general list leaves the Rada, his place is taken by the next one on the electoral list. Therefore, Kormyshkinaʼs resignation will only temporarily reduce the number of representatives of the "Servant of the People" political force.

The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics, and Organization of the Councilʼs Work will consider Iryna Kormyshkinaʼs statement at the morning meeting on February 24.

What preceded

The investigation found that in 2021-2022, the MP received 20 million hryvnias, which exceeds her official income and savings for this period.

At that time, her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin was still a deputy of the regional council. And in order to hide the sources of the 20 million hryvnias and launder them, he carried out several financial transactions. This made it possible to purchase a house near Odesa through a legal entity, in which the couple later lived.

Like Iryna Kormyshkina, Yuriy did not include information about this house in his 2023 tax return. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

In October 2024, Iryna Kormyshkina was informed of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Then, a preventive measure in the form of a personal guarantee was applied to Kormyshkina. The guarantors were the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" Davyd Arakhamia and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim. In January 2025, she was suspected of intentionally declaring false information.

In January 2025, the husband of the MP, Yuriy Kormyshkin, was assigned a preventive measure — bail of 15 million hryvnias.

