Reuters: The US will not co-sponsor a UN resolution in support of Ukraine for the first time since the war began

The US refuses to co-sponsor a draft UN resolution marking three years since Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported to Reuters by three diplomatic sources.

A draft UN General Assembly resolution, seen by Reuters, condemns Russian aggression and reaffirms commitment to “the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders”. The current resolution has been supported by more than 50 countries.

The United States co-authored almost all UN resolutions supporting Ukraine against Russia.

It is currently unknown exactly when the deadline for supporting the draft resolution will expire and whether Washington will change its mind.

"The situation right now is that they (the US) will not sign the resolution," the source told Reuters.

The source added that attempts are currently underway to enlist the support of other states, in particular countries of the Global South.

Earlier that day, the Financial Times reported that the US opposed calling Russia an aggressor in a joint G7 statement marking the anniversary of the invasion.

In recent days, the United States has been making harsh statements about Ukraine. In particular, after talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia , Trump criticized Kyiv and Brussels, and also supported holding elections in Ukraine. In his opinion, during the "three years of war" there were opportunities to conclude a peace agreement with Russia.

The next day, February 19, Trump claimed that Zelensky had only a 4% approval rating. The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published research showing that as of the first half of February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine reacted and said that Trump is in a "circle of disinformation".

Donald Trump later called Zelensky an “unelected dictator” who allegedly persuaded the United States to “spend $350 billion on a war that cannot be won and should never have been started.” Trump said that “Zelensky has done a terrible job, his country is ruined” and that he has little time left.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.