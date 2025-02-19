Trump called Zelensky a “dictator without elections”

The US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a comedian who "persuaded the US to spend $350 billion on a war that cannot be won".

This is stated in Trumpʼs post on Truth Social.

“Imagine, mediocre comedian Volodymyr Zelensky persuaded the United States of America to spend $350 billion on a war that is impossible to win, that should never have started, but which he, without the US and Trump, will never be able to end,” he writes.

Trump claims that the United States spent $200 billion more than Europe, and Europeʼs money is guaranteed to be returned, while the United States will receive nothing.

“Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, because this war is much more important for Europe than for us. We have a big, beautiful ocean that separates us. In addition, Zelensky admits that half of the money we sent him “DISAPPEARED”. He is refusing to run for office, has a very low rating in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he does well is play Biden “like a violin”. A dictator without elections, Zelensky better move quickly, otherwise he will have no country left,” the American leader declares.

In his publication, the politician also criticized Joe Biden for allegedly not trying to end the war, and Zelensky allegedly took advantage of it. According to him, the United States, meanwhile, is "successfully negotiating to end the war with Russia".

“I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job, his country is destroyed, and MILLIONS of people have died needlessly — and it continues,” he concluded.

Trump previously claimed that Zelensky had only a 4% approval rating. On the same day, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published research showing that as of the first half of February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky.

