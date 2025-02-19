As of early February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is evidenced by a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

At the same time, 37% of Ukrainians do not trust Zelensky, that is, the balance of trust/distrust is +20%.

Trust indicators have improved slightly compared to the last survey in December 2024, when 52% of respondents trusted Zelensky, 39% did not, and the balance of trust/distrust was +13%. That is, the trust indicator has increased by 5%.

Dynamics of trust in President Zelensky during 2019-2025.

The situation is similar in all regions of Ukraine and the balance of trust and distrust is positive.

Executive Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky noted that Zelensky maintains a fairly high level of trust in society, which is a very good result for a democratic society, and even more so, it maintains legitimacy.

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from February 4 to 9, 2025. A total of 1 000 respondents were interviewed via telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all unoccupied territories of Ukraine.

The survey included citizens aged 18 and older who were living in Ukraine at the time of the survey. The survey did not include Ukrainians living in territories temporarily occupied by Russia and those who left abroad after February 24, 2022.

The statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

On the eve of the meeting, the US President Donald Trump criticized Zelensky. He stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs approval rating had allegedly fallen to 4%, and that elections should be held in Ukraine.

