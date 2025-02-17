Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg to visit Kyiv on February 20

Trumpʼs special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine on February 20.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference for journalists.

"We are waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on the 20th, he would be there for two days, and maybe more, I want to go to the front with him — and he will go to the front with me, I think he will not refuse," Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that he wanted Kellogg to study all the issues and talk to the military.

"I know that he will go to [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr] Syrskyi, maybe we will meet with some brigade commanders, and then we will talk separately with the Ministry of Defense, maybe with intelligence," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is important that Kellogg brings to the White House an understanding of the security guarantees that Ukraine needs. According to the president, after the special envoy returns to the United States, it will be possible to understand when the leaders of Ukraine and the United States will meet.

Trumpʼs plans for Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Trump and presented him with a victory plan.

Trump said on February 9 that he has a concrete plan to end the war and wants to make a $500 million deal with Volodymyr Zelensky for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace deal.

Zelensky said that Kyiv was open to partnership on this issue, but he did not sign the agreement on this because it did not provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 15, Kellogg said he wanted to bring all sides to talks to end the war within 180 days, with the United States acting as a mediator. At the same time, he stressed that this “will not be Minsk 2”. He noted that Europe’s position on a peaceful settlement would be taken into account, but there would be no physical European representatives at the negotiating table.

