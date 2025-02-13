Drones found in Moldova after Russian attack on Ukraine

Moldovan police found two drones in the country after Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine.

One of the drones fell in a field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district, and the second exploded in a field 1.5 km from the town of Ceadyr-Lunga.

No one was injured in the drone crash. The area where they were found has been cordoned off, and experts are examining the wreckage.

"According to a preliminary investigation, the fragments found in Ceadîr-Lunga belong to a Russian drone," the General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova reported.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the incident was a reminder that Russia does not respect the borders of other countries and “sows terror”. She called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

On the night of February 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 drones. The south of Ukraine, bordering Moldova, was also under attack. A woman was injured in a drone attack in the Izmail district, Odesa region, and port infrastructure was also damaged. Russia is believed to have targeted the Ukrainian port of Reni.

After the Russian attack, recorded at 11:05 p.m., the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing point suspended operations and all employees were evacuated.

This is not the first time that Russian drones have flown or crashed in Moldova. On November 17, 2024, both missiles and drones crossed Moldovan airspace, attacking a critical structure in Ukraine.

Moldova is not the only country where fragments of missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine have been found. For example, fragments of Russian drones have been found several times in Romania, in particular in the village of Plauru — the country is regularly visited by drones used by the Russians to attack the Odesa region.

