The Air Defense Forces shot down 85 drones out of 140. Details of the massive attack

On the night of February 13, Ukrainian air defense shot down 85 Russian drones of various types. Another 52 drones were lost in the air and did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russian troops launched 140 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.

In the Odesa region, in the Izmail district, a woman was injured in a drone attack — she received a shrapnel wound to her thigh, she is currently in hospital in moderate condition. Port infrastructure and an educational institution were damaged.

