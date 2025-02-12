London reported a new aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth £150 million

The United Kingdom is providing a new package of defense assistance to Ukraine. It will include heavy equipment and various types of weapons.

This was reported by the countryʼs Minister of Defense John Healy during a meeting in the “Ramstein" format, which is taking place on February 12.

"I am announcing the allocation of £150 million (more than $180 million) for firepower, artillery, tanks, air-to-air missiles and other types of weapons, as well as new contracts for the repair of critical equipment in Ukraine. Ukraineʼs security determines global security," the British official said.

London wants to spend £4.5 billion on military support for the Ukrainian army through 2025, to support it “more than ever before”. Healy confirmed that the UK plans to provide Kyiv with more than 10 000 drones per year. Final deliveries are expected by the end of March.

The European countryʼs Ministry of Defense reports that the package will include thousands of drones, dozens of battle tanks and armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems.

Chairing a meeting of allies, a British official called 2025 "decisive for the war in Ukraine".

In January 2025, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership. It provides, among other things, that Britain will assist Ukraine with the purchase of aircraft and invest in Ukrainian defense production.

In February, it became known that London would allocate a new aid package to Ukraine worth £55 million (about $68.2 million). The funds will be directed to energy, business, and social support.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.