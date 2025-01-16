Ukraine and Britain sign historic agreement on 100-year partnership

Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement on January 16 to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations.

This is stated on the websites of the Office of the President (OP) and the British government.

The main provisions of the agreement provide for:

deepening defense cooperation;

strengthening security and achieving consensus on Ukraineʼs membership in NATO;

building partnerships in the field of maritime security;

strengthening economic and trade cooperation;

strengthening cooperation in the field of energy, climate and the transition to clean energy;

strengthening cooperation in the field of justice and accountability;

countering foreign information manipulation and interference;

strengthening positions as leaders in science, technology and innovation;

cooperation in socio-cultural areas, such as human rights, gender equality, social integration, social protection, etc.;

cooperation on migration issues.

The OP added that under this agreement, the UK will expand its contribution to the training of specialists for Ukrainian combat aviation and will assist with the supply of aircraft that are in service with NATO member countries. In addition, it is envisaged to increase cooperation in the field of long-range weapons, as well as investments in Ukrainian defense production, in particular drones and artillery.

The document provides for increased interaction within the military alliance JEF — Joint Expeditionary Forces.

In addition, a partnership in the field of maritime security and the creation of special joint flotillas have been established, in particular to strengthen security in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas.

The parties will also cooperate in the fields of culture, education, science and technology, including exchanging experience in the field of artificial intelligence and drones. In addition, there is a cooperation for at least 100 schools in Ukraine, as well as special programs of British and Ukrainian universities.

After the war ends, the countries will work to remove barriers to travel for Ukrainians and Britons.

The agreement was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A year ago, in January 2024, the countries also signed a security agreement.

The British government added that today it will announce the allocation of £40 million for a new economic recovery program for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

The programme will create opportunities for the UK companies by supporting key growth sectors in Ukraine. Funding will be targeted at businesses supporting the green economy, women, veterans and marginalised groups.

