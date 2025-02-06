New “Ramstein” meeting to be held on February 12, chaired by Britain

A new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (“Ramstein” format) will be held on February 12. For the first time, it will be chaired by the United Kingdom, not the United States.

This was reported by the British mission to NATO.

The Contact Group will meet before a meeting of the NATO defense chiefs to discuss support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

In the run-up to Donald Trumpʼs return to the White House, concerns arose that the new US administration would not support the “Ramstein “format in the same way that the previous administration of Joe Biden had. There were fears that the format in its previous form would cease to exist.

The last meeting of the “Ramstein” format to date took place on January 9, 2025. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said then that the next meeting in the Ramstein format had already been agreed upon and should take place in February.

“Ramstein” was launched in the spring of 2022. Monthly meetings of the contact group on Ukrainian defense issues are held with the participation of representatives of more than 50 countries around the world.

