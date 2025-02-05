Britain to provide £55 million aid package to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will provide a new aid package of £55 million (about $68.2 million) to Ukraine. The funds will be directed towards energy, business and social support.

This was reported by the British government.

The aid will be divided into four main areas. So, £17 million will be directed to support the Ukrainian energy sector, and £3 million to supply grain and other food to Syria.

A further £10 million will go towards a new economic recovery programme for Ukraine, announced at the signing of the 100-year partnership agreement between the countries. The British government believes that this money will help to renew, rebuild and reform Ukraine’s economy for the future. It will support the private sector, as well as the resilience of small and medium-sized businesses.

And the remaining £25 million will be used by Britain to strengthen Ukraineʼs social systems and services.

"We are determined to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position both in its fight against Russia and beyond, through our long-term relationship," stressed British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

On January 16, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership. It provides, among other things, that Britain will help Ukraine purchase aircraft and invest in Ukrainian defense production.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that London would deliver more artillery to Kyiv within weeks. In addition, the allies would deploy a new air defense system.

