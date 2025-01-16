Great Britain will provide Ukraine with additional weapons and help the economy

London will deliver more artillery to Kyiv within a few weeks. In addition, the allies will install a new air defense system.

This was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are energizing British industry. We are providing 150 artillery barrels manufactured by Sheffield Forgemasters, which will be manufactured in the United Kingdom for the first time in 20 years and will begin to be supplied to Ukraine in just a few weeks," Starmer said.

The partner country will transfer a new mobile air defense system "Grateful", its production was financed jointly with Denmark. According to the Prime Minister, the United Kingdom will continue to train the Ukrainian military in addition to the 50 thousand soldiers who have already completed training.

A British government official announced that in 2025 his country will “provide more military support to Ukraine than ever before.” In addition, London is launching a new £40 million economic recovery program for Ukraine.

The project will enable private financing of entrepreneurship in Ukraine and should strengthen small and medium-sized businesses. British companies will be able to invest in Ukraine. This will mainly affect businesses that support the "green" economy, as well as help women, veterans and marginalized groups.

Earlier, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership. The move is expected to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.