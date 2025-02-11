ZNPP on the verge of blackout again — one of the power lines went down after Russian shelling

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is again on the verge of a blackout — Russian shelling knocked out power on February 11th, one of the two power lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian power system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Power engineers will be able to begin restoring power to this line as soon as the security situation allows.

Energoatom previously explained that before the Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the plant consumed electricity from its own four transmission lines and three reserve lines. And during the occupation, the joint efforts of Rosatom "specialists" and the Russian military contingent brought the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the last stage of degradation.

If the only working line fails, it will mean that Zaporizhzhia NPP will lose external power supply to the station with the launch of emergency diesel generators. After all, their resources are limited both in terms of operating time and the availability of diesel fuel. Thus, the launch of diesel generators means the beginning of the countdown to the start of nuclear fuel melting.