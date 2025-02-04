Zelensky: Russia took hostage two Ukrainian energy workers who worked at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia took hostage two Ukrainian energy workers who worked at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with IAEA Head Rafael Grossi.

"There is news, I had a briefing with Mr. Kotin. Russia took hostage two energy workers who worked at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They were thrown behind bars because they allegedly had some Ukrainian content and their phones. And it is very important for us to return them from captivity," Zelensky said at a meeting with IAEA representatives.

He also said that soon a rotation of representatives of the IAEA mission is expected at the ZNPP, but this time there were difficulties with this: there is a certain point of rotation, and Ukrainian troops deoccupied the bridge and now disputes have arisen with the Russian Federation about where to hold it.

According to Zelensky, the issue of the ZNPP will be raised at the very first diplomatic negotiations with the Russian Federation. He emphasized that currently, due to the lack of Ukrainian management, the nuclear power plant is not operating and is deteriorating.

The Russians occupied the ZNPP in early March 2022 and have operated under their control ever since. During this time, ZNPP has experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial one.

An IAEA mission has been stationed at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the ZNPP.

The IAEA Director Rafael Grossi will soon visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the sixth time since the full-scale invasion. He also plans to travel to Russia.

