ZNPP was disconnected from one of the power transmission lines after the shelling of the Russian Federation

After the Russian shelling, one of the power transmission lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with the unified energy system of Ukraine was disconnected.

This is reported by "Energoatom".

Currently, the station operates on only one line, which poses a direct threat of a nuclear and radiation accident, says “Energoatom”.

Before the capture by the Russians, the station consumed electricity from its own four power transmission lines and three reserve lines. During the occupation, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was brought to the last degree of degradation by the joint efforts of the “Rosatom” so-called “specialists" and the Russian military contingent.

If the only working line goes down, it will mean the loss of external power to the station with emergency diesel generators running. After all, their resources are limited both by working time and by the availability of diesel fuel. Thus, the start of diesel generators means the beginning of the countdown to the start of nuclear fuel melting.

"Only the restoration of Ukraineʼs control over the plant is the only way to guarantee the safety of Europeʼs largest nuclear plant. Constant losses of the plantʼs external power supply, failure of grids to ensure a stable power supply to the plant — threatens the world with a nuclear and radiation disaster," said the head of “Energoatom” Petro Kotin.

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022 — since then it has been under their control. During this time, there were eight complete blackouts and one partial power outage at ZNPP.

From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe." Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.