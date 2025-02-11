At night, the Russians attacked the energy sector of Poltava region with missiles. Air defense shot down another 57 drones

On the night of February 11, the Russians carried out a combined attack on gas production facilities in the Poltava region. They also struck Ukraine with 124 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, up to 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided aircraft missiles were fired at energy facilities in the Poltava region. Information about their types and combat results is being clarified.

The enemy attacked with 124 Shaheds and other types of drone simulators from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 10:00, 57 drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Another 64 drone simulators were lost in location without any negative consequences. Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the enemy attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.