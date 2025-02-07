News

Delays in “Reserve+” will continue automatically

Olha Bereziuk
In the "Reserve+" application, deferrals from mobilization will continue automatically.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko on Facebook.

She recalled that previously, to extend an online deferral, you had to submit a new request in the application. Now, all you need to do is update your military document.

According to her, the function will initially work for those deferrals that were issued in Reserve+. It will be launched for people with disabilities who have a Pension Fund certificate, as well as for students, postgraduates, and doctoral candidates.

"Parents with many children who have three children in a common marriage can request a new one after the deferral expires. Later, we will make automatic deferrals for them as well," Chornohorenko noted.

