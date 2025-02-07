Delays in “Reserve+” will continue automatically

In the "Reserve+" application, deferrals from mobilization will continue automatically.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko on Facebook.

She recalled that previously, to extend an online deferral, you had to submit a new request in the application. Now, all you need to do is update your military document.

According to her, the function will initially work for those deferrals that were issued in Reserve+. It will be launched for people with disabilities who have a Pension Fund certificate, as well as for students, postgraduates, and doctoral candidates.

"Parents with many children who have three children in a common marriage can request a new one after the deferral expires. Later, we will make automatic deferrals for them as well," Chornohorenko noted.

"Reserve+" is an application from the Ministry of Defense, launched on May 18, 2024. It provides access to information in the "Oberih" registry of conscripts, in which conscripts can update their data, as in TRC or administrative service center.

or administrative service center. On June 18, 2024, military registration documents with a QR code appeared in "Reserve+", and on June 26, the status of reservation from mobilization appeared.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.