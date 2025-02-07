Russian Armed Forces general suspected for looting of Chornobyl nuclear power plant

Russian Major General and Deputy Chief of the Radiation Chemical and Biological Protection (RCB) Troops Alexei Rtyshchev has been informed of suspicion — he is believed to be involved in the looting of the Chornobyl NPP.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

The investigation found that during the temporary occupation of the Chornobyl NPP from February 24 to March 31, 2022, the defendant, then serving as the head of the Nuclear and Biological Weapons Command of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, together with other occupiers, looted the NPP and destroyed property there.

He and other Russians also looted the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, the enterprises "Pivnichna Pushcha", "Ecocenter", and "Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management",

The damage caused is estimated at over 1.038 billion hryvnias.

In the case of the looting of the Chornobyl NPP, suspicion was also placed on Mykola Mulyukin, Deputy General Director for Security of the Leading Design, Research and Scientific Research Institute of Industrial Technology of the state company “Rosatom”.

“Rosatom” employees removed a unique radiological laboratory, sources of ionizing radiation, almost 700 computers, 344 company cars, and even radiation dosimeters from the Chornobyl NPP.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.