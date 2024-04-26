The police declared the suspicion to the deputy general director of Rosatom for the seizure and looting of the Chornobyl NPP

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine declared the suspicion against the Deputy General Director of Rosatom, Russian Major General of the Police Nikolai Mulyukin. This is the first suspicion of a Russian official of this rank.

This was reported by the National Police.

Mulyukin was suspected of violating the laws and customs of war — he faces up to 12 years in prison. According to the investigation, during the Russian occupation of Chornobyl in the spring of 2022, Mulyukin led the robbery of the nuclear power plant. He was personally at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP).

Since the occupiers did not know what to do with the station during decommissioning, they simply looted the property. The military of the Russian Federation carried out the orders of Rosatom employees at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, holding hostage the employees of the station and the National Guardsmen who protected it.

Investigators have identified more than 100 Russians who participated in the seizure and robbery of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. It has been confirmed that it was Mulyukin who led the occupiers at the facility.

Rosatom employees removed from the Chornobyl NPP a unique radiological laboratory, sources of ionizing radiation, almost 700 computers, 344 official cars and even radiation dosimeters. The total amount of damage to the station is almost one billion hryvnias.