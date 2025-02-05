Murder on a funicular in Kyiv. Suspectʼs mother attacks journalist in court

The mother of a suspect in the murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv attacked a journalist from the "We are Ukraine" TV channel in court.

The TV channel reported this, and the video of the incident was published by Vechirniy Kyiv.

The video shows a woman snatching the journalistʼs phone from her hands. When she tries to pick it up, she throws the device to the ground.

The TV channel confirmed that their journalist Viktoria Dmytrenko was in the video. They noted that the suspectʼs mother hit her in the face until she bled.

They called it "blatant obstruction of journalistic activity", and the injured journalist contacted the police.

The metropolitan police stated that they were establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Murder of a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv

On the evening of April 7, 2024, information appeared on social networks that a teenager was fatally injured at the upper station of the funicular in Kyiv.

On April 8, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened an investigation into the incident. It turned out that the attacker was an employee of the State Security Department of Ukraine Artem Kosov. The State Bureau claimed that during the conflict he pushed the teenager, who fell, broke the glass with his head and received a fatal cut to the neck. The same day, the man was suspected of premeditated murder. Later, Artem Kosovʼs suspicion was reclassified to a more serious offense.

On April 9, Kosov was remanded in custody without bail until June 5. He faces up to 15 years in prison or life in prison.

